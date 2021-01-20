Briton killed in Swiss Alps avalanche

GENEVA: A British man has been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. The 38-year-old was among 10 people swept away from the slopes at the popular alpine resort of Verbier, to the east of Geneva, on Monday morning.

Eight other people escaped uninjured, local police said, while one was flown to hospital with serious injuries. A police spokesman said: “The avalanche occurred outside the piste between the Verbier ski area and ‘Les Attelas’.

“At around 10.20am, a skier was driving down a corridor below the ‘Attelas’ area. A snow drift came loose and carried the skier as well as another person who had been further down at the time.”

Police said the 38-year-old, who has not been named and lived in Verbier, died at the scene. An investigation has been launched. It follows several days of heavy snowfall across Switzerland, which claimed the life of another skier who died after being buried alive by an avalanche while skiing in Gstaad.