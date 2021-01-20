Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll tops 11,000

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-related fatalities exceeded 11,000 on Tuesday — a grim new milestone — after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,900 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

Specifically, the death toll stood at 11,055, with the most victims coming from Punjab (4,460), followed by Sindh’s 3,813, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 1,791, Islamabad’s 457, Azad Kashmir’s 243, Balochistan’s 190 and Gilgit-Baltistan’s 101.

After the 1,900 positives, active cases stood at 35,485. Total infections number 523,011. About 1,243 people recovered in the same period, taking total recoveries to 476,471 — about 90 per cent of cases.

Around 2,840 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 321 of whom were on ventilators. Multan was leading the country in ventilators’ occupancy at 49 per cent, followed by Lahore 38 per cent, Islamabad 32 per cent and Peshawar 31 per cent. Peshawar, meanwhile, was leading in oxygen beds’ occupancy with 45 per cent, followed by Karachi 40 per cent, Multan 38 per cent and Rawalpindi 26 per cent.