Govt pledges to wrap up Broadsheet probe within 45 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter within 45 days and determine those who “illegally benefitted themselves”, information minister Shibli Faraz announced, according to state media.

Faraz made the announcement during a news conference here on Tuesday, along with Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

The committee will comprise a former judge of the high court or Supreme Court, a senior officer from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a representative from the Attorney-General’s Office, a senior lawyer and any officer nominated by the Prime Minister, Faraz said.

He said the terms of reference of the committee have been formulated, according to which, it will complete the investigation within 45 days. “In light of the committee’s recommendations, strict action will be taken against the culprits who looted the national exchequer,” he said.

The minister said the Broadsheet case is “based on facts — revealing the corruption stories of previous rulers”.

Commenting on the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of twin cities for “rejecting the narrative of opposition”.

Fawad Chaudhry, on the occasion, said Broadsheet was registered during the Pervez Musharraf era, helped the then-government and the newly-established National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to track down foreign assets “purchased by Pakistanis through ill-gotten wealth”.

He said Broadsheet was assigned with searching “illegal assets” of Pakistanis in Asia, America and Europe. He alleged the company “exposed the illegal properties” of a prominent political family in different countries.

Shireen Mazari said the inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter “has been empowered to produce any officer or document from any institute” so that responsibility could be fixed.