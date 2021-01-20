PDM protests delay in PTI foreign funding case ruling

ISLAMABAD: While blaming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly receiving funding from India and Israel, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a protest demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), here on Tuesday, against the years-long delay in a decision on the PTI foreign funding case.

Addressing the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz excoriated the electoral body and its scrutiny committee, which was mandated to probe the case, saying the opposition had converged there to remind the ECP of its constitutional responsibilities. She said the public was facing the consequences of the “silence” and “failure” of the ECP in holding free and fair elections in 2018. She said unlike Nawaz Sharif’s cases, which swiftly move ahead, the foreign funding case, the “biggest fraud of Pakistan” had been lying in the cold storage for the past seven years.

Maryam said Imran Khan, who kept advising opponents to come clean if they were not thieves, himself attempted to get the case put off multiple times and to keep trial confidential through filing petitions in court. The PML-N leader alleged the scrutiny committee was asked to handle the foreign funding matter lightly. She said the committee had been probing the case, which could be decided in a matter of days, for the last three years.

Maryam said when the facts had come to the fore after the alleged revelation of 23 secret bank accounts hidden from the ECP and the nation and were being allegedly operated through Imran Khan’s signatures, it was time for the electoral body to promptly act. She said the ECP would have to give answers. She said when someone admits their crime, not decisions, but punishments follow. She alleged Indians and Israelis were the biggest sources of funding to the Imran Khan government, claiming that numerous individuals and firms funded Imran Khan.

Ridiculing Imran Khan’s reported comments, she said how come he did not know from where the money was “pouring in” and put all the blame to his agents. She alleged Imran Khan used the funding for “unseating” an elected government.

She said it was the PDM’s pressure which led to the reopening of the foreign funding case after seven years. Maryam said Imran Khan states when he assumed charge he was not ready for running the government but, she added, he was fully geared up to “rob” the public and for putting them under unbearable inflation. She said Imran Khan was falsely declared Sadiq and Ameen (honest and trustworthy).

The PML-N leader claimed the ECP was made hostage in the 2018 elections and an “incompetent and selected” person was “installed” to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. She said ECP’s silence made the electoral body “partner in crime” of the PTI government’s “incompetence” at every front.

In his speech, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also heaped scorn on the PTI government and the ECP, saying the incumbent government had no right to rule as it was “selected”. He said the electoral body failed to hold fair elections.

Like Maryam, he too alleged Imran Khan fought elections through Indian and Israeli funding. Maulana Fazl said Imran Khan gave 50 applications in courts to delay the case and to keep its proceedings confidential. He said the facts had been laid bare, but the ECP was the “worst victim of pressure and opportunism”.

Criticising Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy, he said a major protest rally would be held at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on February 5 to

express solidarity with Kashmiris and against PTI government’s Kashmir “sale-out” to Modi.

Maulana Fazl said if the ECP still “protected” Imran Khan, the opposition parties would not trust it in future elections.

Defending participation of seminary students in PDM rallies, he said they were adults and it was their constitutional right to play a positive role in politics.

Reacting to the rally, interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said at a news conference later in the day that after the “failed show of PDM”, the government “welcomes their long march that could end opposition’s campaign”, state media reported.

Rashid added that even without any hurdle, PDM “failed to show their power just because of their hollow narrative”. He also thanked the ulema and madrassa students from Islamabad “who did not participate in PDM’s protest”.

Commenting on the Broadsheet matter, the minister said Maryam Nawaz should “read it carefully as it will prove another Panama case for her family”.