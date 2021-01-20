Mohammad leads virus-hit West Indies in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Jason Mohammad last played for West Indies more than two years ago, but with coronavirus fears causing several players to stay at home, he will lead the Caribbean side again in a key series against Bangladesh starting Wednesday.

Regular captain Jason Holder and other stars such as Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo all refused to travel, so Mohammad got another call-up.

The 34-year-old also led West Indies Twenty20 side on a tour of Pakistan in 2018 when the stars refused to go, that time over security fears.

West Indies will play three one-day internationals and two Tests in Bangladesh, starting with the first 50-over game in Mirpur on Wednesday.

“It is a good opportunity for me to have a good series, and put my hands up for when the full strength team is back, so I can really get my place back in that team,” said Mohammad.

“Sometimes things come in different ways. I just have to grab this opportunity and make the best use of it, and lead the team to the best of my ability,” he added.

With Holder, Pollard, Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran all backing out and all-rounder Romario Shepherd and spinner Hayden Walsh having contracted coronavirus, Mohammad is leading a patched-up side.