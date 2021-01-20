Tabish to focus on swing against Proteas batsmen

KARACHI: One of the great success stories of Pakistan’s domestic cricket is fast bowler Tabish Khan who has been picked in Pakistan’s initial 20-member squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Tabish although is 36-year old but he has the capability to swing the ball and always has been seen bowling with tight line and length. He himself looks forward to taking the challenge if given a Test cap and would focus on his line and length and swing.

“The actual focus would be on swing and movement with an accurate line if I bowl with 130 to 140 speed,” Tabish told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

“If you bowl with 150 speed and you are unable to get wickets then it is useless. If you bowl with 130 to 140 and keep focusing on movement and getting wickets then it is much better for the team,” Tabish said.

When asked how he kept himself motivated despite being ignored by the selectors for so many years during his illustrious domestic career Tabish said that he never lost his heart.

“I never lost my courage and I believed that one day I would be picked in the Pakistan squad. It’s better to forget the past and focus on the opportunity which God Almighty has given me and do something for the country. My family, my mother and my late father, when he was alive, were real motivation for me,” Tabish said.

Tabish has claimed 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches. His domestic career spans over 18 years.

Tabish said it would be a dream come true if he gets the Test cap at his home venue.

“It would be a dream come true if I get my Test cap while playing at my home venue,” he said.

“I have a great idea of Karachi’s conditions and when the ball moves a lot and hopefully if I get a chance to play in the first Test then I will try to do my best,” he said.

When asked about his feelings after knowing that he had been picked in Pakistan’s squad Tabish said: “I did not know that my name had come in Pakistan’s team. One of my friends called me and told me that I have been selected. I thought he was joking. He then stressed that really I have been selected. I told my mother who was going out that I have been selected. She did not believe and said that she was going. I insisted to please stop and when she came and we started watching television my name appeared in the end. When my mother saw my name she and my brother fell into sajdas. It was a situation which I cannot express,” Tabish said.

Rubbishing the notion that he is overage Tabish said age does not count, it is the fitness and form which matter a lot.