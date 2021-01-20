NEPRA unveils CSR initiative

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has envisioned developing a corporate social responsibility (CSR) culture with its drive of “Power with prosperity”, a statement said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar, NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi said that the authority was proactively working on an inclusive development model in consultation with the industry stakeholders and to learn from the already executed successful models.

“NEPRA envisioned to transform the socioeconomic landscape of Pakistan by bringing about the most efficient and fair business practices to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power services with the active engagement and development of local communities.”

He expressed the intention to create buy-in and broad-based acceptance of NEPRA’s CSR strategy by providing a platform to the licensees to execute inclusive and participatory development models so that the power becomes means to bring prosperity, he said.

Farooqi also said that Engro Energy Limited (EEL) is the CSR champion and a trendsetter in the power sector of Pakistan and now is the right time to learn from its experience and share further with the CSR intenders of the power industry.

Detailing on the philosophy behind Engro’s inclusive development model, EEL Chief Executive

Officer Ahsan Zafar Syed said that the recipe for a successful CSR model was a combination of partnering with the stakeholders and bringing on board the

social sector experts and not mere arrangements of funds.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we strive to deploy inclusive business in all communities that we operate.”