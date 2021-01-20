tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab government Tuesday issued notification regarding promotion of seven officers to BS-20.Those who have been promoted to BS-20 included Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar, Member CMIT Shahzad Saeed, DG (inspection) Public Prosecution Department Khalid Ayaz, DG Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Shahid Niaz, Member Social General, IT Services and Coordination P&D Board Masood Anwar, Special Secretary (operation) Schools Education Department Suhail Shahzad and Director Lahore Museum Ijaz Ahmad.