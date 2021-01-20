LAHORE:The Punjab government Tuesday issued notification regarding promotion of seven officers to BS-20.Those who have been promoted to BS-20 included Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar, Member CMIT Shahzad Saeed, DG (inspection) Public Prosecution Department Khalid Ayaz, DG Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Shahid Niaz, Member Social General, IT Services and Coordination P&D Board Masood Anwar, Special Secretary (operation) Schools Education Department Suhail Shahzad and Director Lahore Museum Ijaz Ahmad.