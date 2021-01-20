close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

Promoted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab government Tuesday issued notification regarding promotion of seven officers to BS-20.Those who have been promoted to BS-20 included Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar, Member CMIT Shahzad Saeed, DG (inspection) Public Prosecution Department Khalid Ayaz, DG Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Shahid Niaz, Member Social General, IT Services and Coordination P&D Board Masood Anwar, Special Secretary (operation) Schools Education Department Suhail Shahzad and Director Lahore Museum Ijaz Ahmad.

Latest News

More From Lahore