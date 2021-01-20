27 rescued on Greek island

ILE DE LESBOS, Greece: The Greek coastguard said it recovered the body of a migrant and rescued 27 others who reached the island of Lesbos in icy weather after a voyage from Turkey. The migrants, mostly from Somalia, landed on eastern Lesbos late on Monday where they spent the night, a coastguard official said. It was not clear what happened to their boat which has not been found. One man appeared to have died of the cold, as temperatures dropped below freezing. His identity was not revealed.