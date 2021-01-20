close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
AFP
January 20, 2021

Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside

World

AFP
January 20, 2021

AHMEDABAD, India: An out-of-control dumper truck crushed fifteen people to death as they slept by the roadside early on Tuesday in western India, authorities said. The dead included a baby girl, eight women and six men, said police official Usha Rada in the Surat district of Gujarat state. Six others were injured.

