Broadsheet scam: Cabinet panel to submit its recommendations by tomorrow, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz Monday said the newly-formed cabinet committee could only give recommendations after identifying the characters involved in the Broadsheet scam.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Sath’, he said those who sabotaged a serious effort for accountability would be exposed. He said the committee would submit its recommendations by Tuesday evening, or maximum by Wednesday. Faraz said that past rulers, whether he was Pervez Musharraf, gave NROs under pressure to save their governments. The Government of Pakistan included the clause in the agreement with Broadsheed that the accord cannot be terminated by a single party. They misused their offices and sabotaged the investigations. He said that the cabinet committee will probe the matter in the line with London court verdict and not the interviews. Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, speaking in the programme, said that under the agreement with Broadsheet, 20% of the recovered amount was to be given to the company. He said not a single penny was recovered from Nawaz Sharif, then why payment was made to that company. He said on the Broadsheet payment issue, NAB chairman and its officials would have to go to jail.