Tue Jan 19, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Two TTP terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

Top Story

Our Correspondent
RAWALPINDI: Security forces, in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, killed two terrorists. The IBO was conducted in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district. During intense fire two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed and one got injured and apprehended. According to ISPR, the Killed terrorists were active members of TTP Sajna Group and were IED experts, terrorist trainers, motivator and involved in attacks onsecurity forces. Terrorist Usman was also involved in the attack on security forces on 14th October, 2020 in which Captain Umar Cheema, two JCOs and three soldiers embraced Shahadat, while four were injured.

