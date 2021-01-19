Funding details demanded from PPP, PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Scrutiny Committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned details of foreign funding from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during hearing at its Secretariat on Monday.

The committee informed the lawyers that a new questionnaire would be shared with them in relations to the case. Earlier, during hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) threw a challenge to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to produce evidence that they had received foreign funds.

The hearing about the hot issue was held here at the ECP Secretariat, a day before these two parties and others in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plan to hold a protest outside the Election Commission office here. The PDM wants early judgement in the foreign funding case, filed against PTI in November 2014 by one of its senior leaders, Akbar S Babar, alleging glaring irregularities, which the ruling party denies out rightly. Counsel for PML-N and PPP appeared before the scrutiny committee and contended that these two parties had not received any funds from abroad, while they had submitted all the relevant record to the committee and insisted that the funds were locally collected and allthese documents could be verified.

However, a source privy to the proceedings, claimed that PTI MNA Farrukh Habib, who is complainant, submitted before the committee that he had no proofs of PML-N, having received foreign funding. To this, the rival lawyer urged the committee to conclude the proceedings, as there was no tangible evidence produced before it by the complainant.

As regards the case against PPP, the committee again called for details of donors during its next meeting. They said the committee asked for the details on demand of the PTI’s counsel and the PPP promised to produce the same in next session.