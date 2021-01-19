Ameer Ali wins Umarkot by-polls for PPP

SUKKUR: PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah won by-polls in PS-52 (Umarkot-II). Unofficial results of 128 polling stations showed that Shah secured over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged nearly 30,832 votes.

The polling process started under the supervision of the police and Rangers, however, some incidents of minor clashes were reported and polling suspended for some time, but again restored.

Both candidates and their chief polling agents had visited different polling stations and accused each other of rigging in polling. Over 50 polling stations were among the most sensitive which were monitored by Rangers.

In general election 2018 PPP candidate late Syed Ali Mardan Shah secured 52,139 votes, while GDA candidate Arbab Ghulam Rahim secured 31,979 votes. The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of a cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019.