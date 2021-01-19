Geo staffer beaten up by accused on court premises

ISLAMABAD: The under trial accused allegedly involved in the killing of Barrister Fahad Malik, attacked the cameraman of Geo News on the premises of Federal Judicial Complex when he was performing his professional duty and brutally beat him with handcuffs and iron rods along with his supporters in presence of the police.

Ramna Police had lodged FIR no. 27/21 under Sections 382, 506, 427, 147, 149 PPC against the people arrested in a murder case and their aides and initiated investigation, police said.

Cameraman of the Geo News, Iram Shahzad Nasir Mughal lodged a written complaint with the Ramna Police Station, saying that he went to cover hearing of Fawad Malik case at about 10.30 am who was killed in the firing by a group of his rivals closed to Shalimar Police Station. “As I opened my camera, the handcuffed accused attacked me, tried to strangle me with handcuffs, while his aides started hitting me with iron rods in presence of police but despite seeking help, the police kept watching as silent spectators”. Victim of inhuman torture, Nasir Mughal was shifted to a hospital in critical condition while 10 supporters of the arrested accused escaped from the crime scene. When contacted, SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer said an FIR has been lodged and teams have been sent to arrest the culprits. Strict action would be taken against the cops, if found involved in helping the criminals, he added.