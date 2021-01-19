Cop killed in police-drug barons’ encounter

RAWALPINDI: Drug barons gunned down a police official at Sandal, falling in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, when police party intercepted gangsters for checking, police said Monday.

During the shootout between personnel of Muhafiz Squad and the drug dealers, Constable Naveed Asghar was martyred, while the police killed a gang member identified as Musharraf. Naveed Asghar Shaheed (C/8241) was hailing from Nath Chattar, Daultala. The victim sustained a bullet in his head, causing death on the spot. His dead body was shifted to hospital for post mortem.

Different teams have been deputed to search the criminals, involved in killing of cop. The police claimed that the police have got headway to the gangsters, who would be hunted down within 48 hours.