Nowshera by-polls: PPP withdraws candidate in favour of PML-N nominee

PESHAWAR: After Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also withdrawn its candidate in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the by-elections on PK-63, Nowshera.
PPP central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi announced the decision at a joint press conference with the PML-N provincial leader Amir Muqam at his party’s secretariat on Monday. The PPP and PML-N activists including Gohar Inqilabi and Ikhtiar Wali were present on the occasion.
Faisal Karim Kundi said his party supported the PML-N candidate, who was a runner-up in the previous election. Appreciating the PML-N candidate, the PPP leader said he had remained active in the constituency and his party would support him in the forthcoming by-election.