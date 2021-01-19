ECP suspends 154 MPs for not submitting assets details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the membership of 154 lawmakers — including federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Syed Ali Zaidi, Dr Fehmida Mirza and PML-N leader Rohail Asghar — for not submitting assets and liabilities details.

The list comprises three members from Senate, 48 from National Assembly, 52 from Punjab Assembly, 19 from Sindh Assembly, 26 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and six from Balochistan Assembly.

The membership of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar has also been suspended.