Three-member panel formed to probe Broadsheet scandal

ISLAMABAD: With Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, the federal cabinet on Monday constituted a three-member committee to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

The committee would be led by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and comprise Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee has been given the task to review Pakistan’s agreement with Broadsheet for the period 2002-2018, sources told Geo News. “An investigation will be launched to find out who took advantage of the deal,” the sources said as they revealed the cabinet’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said on Monday deals and NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) of the past badly affected the country and cost the national exchequer.

Addressing a news conference here, Akbar made public the judgment of a British court regarding Broadsheet and Pakistan involving liability and quantum awards.He said the document was being made public after seeking in writing approval from the Broadsheet lawyers, adding: “This has been done on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure transparency”.

Akbar said the Prime Minister had also directed the inter-ministerial committee on Broadsheet for furnishing its recommendations within 48 hours and added the next course of action will be decided in the light of the recommendations.

Responding to a question, the PM’s aide said: “We should accord respect to our constitutional institutions”. Appreciating the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the recoveries made by the anti-graft watchdog over the last two years were a clear proof of improvement in its working.