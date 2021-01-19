Charter flight for players, staff, their families

KARACHI: To ensure the health and safety of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, player support personnel and their families, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a chartered flight that will transport them to Karachi on Tuesday (today).

This group of 50 people on Tuesday will enter the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel, the PCB said on Monday.

“While the players and support staff in Karachi are already observing isolation at their homes, players from other parts of the country will arrive in Lahore later today before departing for Karachi on Tuesday where the first Test will begin on 26 January,” the Board said.

Upon arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, the entire group will undergo a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on Thursday.

“Apart from members of the Pakistan squad and their families, National High Performance coaches, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq, will also travel on the chartered flight. The two will join Grant Bradburn to follow the last leg of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which concludes on 31 January,” it added.

As Pakistan squad for the three T20I series will enter the bio-secure bubble in Lahore on February 3, the National High Performance coaches will oversee preparations of the T20I squad until the team management assumes charge following the second Test, which starts in Rawalpindi on February 4. The visit to Karachi is part of starting the preparations well in advance so that they can make best use of the time.

Meanwhile, all the players and player support personnel have cleared their second Covid test. The third tests will be conducted in Karachi on Tuesday.