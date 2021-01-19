Frankfurt airport traffic nosedives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Frankfurt am Main: The company that runs Frankfurt’s airport said on Monday that passenger numbers in 2020 plunged to their lowest since the 1980s as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel sector. Some 18.8 million passengers passed through Germany’s largest airport in 2020, 73 percent fewer than the previous year and the lowest level since 1984, operator Fraport said.