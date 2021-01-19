close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 19, 2021

Frankfurt airport traffic nosedives

World

AFP
January 19, 2021

Frankfurt am Main: The company that runs Frankfurt’s airport said on Monday that passenger numbers in 2020 plunged to their lowest since the 1980s as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel sector. Some 18.8 million passengers passed through Germany’s largest airport in 2020, 73 percent fewer than the previous year and the lowest level since 1984, operator Fraport said.

Latest News

More From World