Immune system

Paris: People may be able to fight off reinfection for at least six months after they recover from Covid-19 thanks to cells that can "remember" the virus, according to research published on Monday. Researchers in the US and Switzerland studied dozens of people who had recovered from Covid-19 and found that while their antibodies may fade over time, they maintained levels of specific memory B cells.