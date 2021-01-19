Trials begin to select team for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: The trials to select three-member Pakistan team for the World Group Davis Cup tie against Japan got underway Monday here at the PTF Complex.

Muzammil Murtaza surprisingly was beaten by his elder brother Mudassir Murtaza. Muzammil who toppled Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan in Kalsum Saifullah tennis last month was below his best while losing 4-6, 2-6 against Mudassir. Barkatullah, who was included in the probables’ list following the injury of Mohammad Abid, defeated Shahzad Khan 6-4, 2-0 (ret).

The trials are being conducted on round-robin league basis with each player playing the other. International Aisamul Haq, who already left for Australian Open, has been exempted from the trials.

Results: Mudassir Murtaza bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-4, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Mohammad Shoaib 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Barkatullah bt Shahzad Khan 6-4, 2-0 (ret); Ahmed Ch bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-2.

Tuesday’s schedule: Yousaf Khalil vs Mudassir Murtaza; Barkatullah vs Mohammad Shoaib; Shahzad Khan vs Heera Ashiq; Ahmed Ch vs Muzammil Murtaza.