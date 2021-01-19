Bairstow, Lawrence seal seven-wicket win for England

GALLE: After a seven-wicket win, a double-century innings, and two five-wicket hauls for the bowlers, England captain Joe Root still feels his side “got away” with too many mistakes against Sri Lanka.

England won the first Test in Galle on Monday with Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence negotiating what Bairstow called a “tricky” finish after losing three quick wickets before the overnight close Sunday.

Bairstow, who cracked a four to pass the winning target, and Lawrence steadied the innings and scored the required 36 runs in less than 10 overs. The crumbling pitch gave Sri Lanka’s spinners hopes of claiming more wickets, but Bairstow (35) and Lawrence (21) took England to 76-3 after resuming at 38-3.

Sri Lanka called a review on one Dilruwan Perera ball to Lawrence — who missed a reverse sweep — but the TV replay found the faintest edge before it hit his pads.

The win should have been a stroll after Sri Lanka collapsed to 135 in the first innings and England made 421 with a Joe Root double century. But the home side hit back with a determined 359 in their second innings before having England in trouble at 14-3 at one stage late Sunday.

“These run chases are always a little bit nervy,” said the captain, who hit 228 in the first innings when he also saw six England batsman fall in a single session, tarnishing the big total. He said the team’s lack of preparation before the match — stuck in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble — had been a handicap, but the five-wicket hauls by spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach were a “brilliant achievement”.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st innings 135 all out (D. Chandimal 28; D. Bess 5-30)

England 1st innings 421 all out (J. Root 228; J. Bairstow 47)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings 359 all out (L. Thirimanne 111, A. Mathews 71; J. Leach 5-122)

England 2nd innings (overnight 38-3)

Z. Crawley c Mendis b Embuldeniya 8

D. Sibley b Embuldeniya 2

J. Bairstow not out 35

*J. Root run out 1

D. Lawrence not out 21

Extras (b4, lb5) 9

Total (24.2 overs) 76

Did not bat: J. Buttler, S. Curran, D. Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, S. Broad

Fall: 1-3 (Sibley), 2-12 (Crawley), 3-14 (Root)

Bowling: Embuldeniya 12-3-29-2, D. Perera 11.2-2-34-0, De Silva 1-0-4-0

Result: England won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Joe Root (England)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI).

TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)