Women team ready to take on South Africa: Hemp

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team head coach David Hemp has said that the squad is ready to play the series against South Africa.

Holding a virtual press conference from Durban on Monday, Hemp said that Bismah Maroof is very important for the team and she will be missed on the tour. The head coach said that the Pakistan team has been provided a good time for preparations before the series.

He added that he is happy that Pakistan men's team is also playing series against the Proteas. Hemp said that the South African women's team is a good side and the Pakistani women will also have to play very good cricket to compete against them.

The head coach said that he advised the players to be determined to get runs on every ball and to take a wicket on every ball. “We are ranked seventh but will not want to remain in this position,” he said.

Hemp added that if the team wants to play cricket then “they have to adapt to the biosecure bubble and the coronavirus protocols.” Praising Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Nasim, Hemp said that both are good hitters.