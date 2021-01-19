Getting adjusted to conditions biggest task, says SA captain

KARACHI: South African cricket team skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock on Monday said that the biggest issue for the team ahead of the Test series against Pakistan is that they don’t know the conditions here.

“The biggest challenge is that the conditions which we could face here are unknown,” Quinton told a virtual news conference on Monday. “Honestly, we came here without knowing really the conditions at all. This team has not played in Pakistan before. One or two coaches and one or two boys, who played here before, guide us in preparations,” he said.

Their head coach Mark Boucher and former skipper Faf du Plessis have the experience of playing in Pakistan. This is after 13 long years that South Africa are touring Pakistan since they last played in 2007 during which they won the two-match Test series 1-0 after conquering Pakistan by 160 runs in the Karachi Test held from October 1-5.

“Obviously we do understand that in the sub-continent spin does play a big part and we will make sure this area is covered in our preparations,” Quinton said. He will play his 50th Test when he appears in the first Test here at the National Stadium from January 26.

He will become only the third player of the touring party to have played 50 Tests. Former skipper Faf du Plessis (67) and Dean Elgar (65) have already achieved the milestone.

Quinton feels that Pakistan could be a tough side at home conditions. “Pakistan will be tough to face at their home conditions. Most teams are tough in their home conditions.

“Pakistan team that played in New Zealand may play much better cricket in home conditions. Their main player Babar is coming back and Pakistan will be altogether a much better team and a competitive side,” the skipper said.

“No surprise that Babar is ranked among the top players of the world. He has done well in all formats all around the world. He is getting better and better,” Quinton said. When asked about Pakistan’s spinners, he said: “I am sure they will be a threat.”

However, he said that it all depends on the way the hosts prepare the wickets. He added that they would put in their best to tackle the things on the pitch. He said that the support staff is busy collecting data in order to plan for the opponents before the first Test. “”Yes the guys are busy, looking at the footage and everything that they can. There is not enough time as only a week is left before the first Test. We will do team analysis in the next couple of days and hope everything is covered by them,” Quinton said.

He was happy with the step of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow the Proteas to start their preparation on the very next day of their arrival.

“Two-week quarantine is out of the picture as we played some cricket. Obviously it’s a big help,” the skipper said. “The PCB allowed us to come out and start preparing early,” he was quick to add.

Quinton said that there is no security issue and they are very comfortable and safe. “Before we got here the security was a major concern, if not the biggest concern, but when we arrived here and saw the extent of the security that is here, the guys were a lot more comfortable and calmer,” he said.

“Obviously it looks like every corner is checked, all bases are covered, . . . we feel safe. For now we are just worrying about cricket. Over the days it (security) has become less of a worry.

“The measures that they have taken make us feel comfortable to focus on our cricket and not be worried about security,” he said. Quinton said that this was a new playing zone for them and they would get used to the conditions as the time progresses.

“We are still trying to get used to everything here. We had a couple of net sessions and the conditions are a lot different from what we faced in other places around the world. So that is why we came early to find our feet and get comfortable as quick as we can.

“We have heard some good things about Pakistan in the past and I am sure as the tour goes on, we will start getting more excited to play cricket,” he appended.

Quinton said that it was unfortunate that they would be playing in the absence of fans. “Unfortunate for everyone that fans are not allowed to attend the stadium due to Covid issues but it will be a step forward to have them in future,” Quinton said.