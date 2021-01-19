Tunisia arrests over 600

TUNIS: More than 600 people have been arrested and troops have been deployed after a third consecutive night of riots in several Tunisian cities, officials said on Monday.

The unrest came after Tunisia imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem a rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday -- the same day as it marked the 10’th anniversary of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s fall from power.

Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said a total of 632 people were arrested, notably "groups of people between the ages of 15, 20 and 25 who burned tyres and bins in order to block movements by the security forces". Defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zikri meanwhile said the army has deployed reinforcements in several areas of the country.