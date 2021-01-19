Gold rates up Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs150/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,550/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs128 to Rs96,493, it added. In the international market too, gold rates increased $5 to $1,834/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.