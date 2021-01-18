Geo News programme ‘Jirga’: ECP must bring all political parties in scope of law, says Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Akbar S Babar has said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must bring all of political parties in scope of law.

He was talking with Salim Saafi at Geo News programme ‘Jirga’ the other day.

He said that he was still member of PTI and will remain its life time member. Foreign funding case is a case of national integrity. Our legal institutions still not aware about their responsibilities, he added.

‘There is a matter of millions of rupees funding from Middle East through ‘hundi’ (illegal means). He said if the foreign funding case proved, than those who were managing it will be brought into justice. The Chief Election Commissioner’s meeting with Saifullah Niazai created controversy, he added. He said real estate matters were initiated by Aamir Kayani and these people were managing the party funds. He alleged that Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Umar Cheema, Asad Qaiser and Aamir Kayani were the part of investment and real estate under Bani Gala.

He said he had informed Imran Khan about foreign funding to party and he also exchanged e-mails with him regarding the matter. He said the PTI shifted the responsibility of foreign funding to two agents. They are not agents but two companies. These companies were registered under the orders of Imran Khan, and its Board of Governors were also appointed by him, he alleged.

He said Imran’s close friend and Chairman USC Zulqarnain Ali Khan accepted the foreign funding from Middle East that came through ‘hundi’ in private banks.