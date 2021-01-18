Rawat Grid Station’s annual maintenance postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The spokesperson of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 18 & 19 has been postponed due to cancellation of shut down by Iesco. Subsequently, there will no load management on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of Iesco.