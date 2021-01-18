close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 18, 2021

Rawat Grid Station's annual maintenance postponed

National

January 18, 2021

LAHORE: The spokesperson of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on January 18 & 19 has been postponed due to cancellation of shut down by Iesco. Subsequently, there will no load management on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of Iesco.

