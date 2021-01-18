PDM to stage protest outside ECP tomorrow: Mian Iftikhar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said the opposition parties would stage a protest demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, he said that a meeting of the steering committee of the PDM would be held in Islamabad today (Monday) with Maulana Fazlur Rahman in the chair.

He said that the meeting would revive the arrangements for the public gatherings of the PDM.

Criticising the government, he said the holding back of the Pakistan International Airlines plane over a lease related issue in Malaysia had embarrassed the country at the international level.

Mian Iftikhar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power as a result of massive rigging and it should be sent packing as soon as possible as the rulers had damaged the interests of the country. The ANP leader said that the PTI government had damaged the country’s economy and added to the woes of the have-nots. He said that inflation and unemployment had compounded the miseries of the people.

He said that the struggle of the PDM was aimed at getting rid of the incompetent rulers and restoring true democracy to the country.