Kath MS awarded gold medal

MANSEHRA: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Foundation has conferred a gold medal on medical superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) Dr Shahzad Ali Khan for his services amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the district.

Dr Shahzad received the award from Governor Punjab Ghulam Sarwar at a ceremony held in Lahore. Fifteen prominent personalities across the country were awarded with the gold medals for their performance in their relevant fields in 2020.