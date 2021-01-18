District admin team supervises anti-polio vaccination

PESHAWAR: A district administration team on Sunday visited various areas to supervise anti-polio campaigns and convinced parents who refused to give polio drops to their children.

The personnel of the district administration, health department and other relevant departments were visiting houses to vaccinate children against poliovirus in the ongoing drive.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan and Assistant Commissioner Syed Noman Ali Shah visited Landi Arbab, Kohat Road and other areas and supervised the anti-polio campaign.

After meeting the parents and convincing them, they vaccinated the children while the administrative officers went door-to-door with the anti-polio teams in their areas to persuade the parents who refused to give polio drops to their children.

A total of 2471 teams have been set up to vaccinate 745863 children across the provincial metropolis.