Maryam reaches Capital to attend PDM meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Islamabad on Sunday to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting.

She left Lahore with her entourage and reached Islamabad in the evening. Party sources said she would attend the PDM steering committee meeting on Monday (today), to be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his home in the Capital. On Jan 19, 2021, Maryam will start her rally from Nawaz Sharif Park Rawalpindi and reach Kashmir Chowk after passing through various areas of the city.

Other PDM leaders would also reach Kashmir Chowk in the form of rallies, where they will ride a special container and march towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building to stage a protest there against delay in announcement of the PTI foreign funding case pending for the last six years.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leadership has directed party’s Rawalpindi organisation including MNAs, MPAs and ticket-holders to bring maximum number of people to the protest venue to show its strength on Jan 19.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that Bilawal Bhutto would also reach Islamabad to attend the PDM steering committee meeting and hopefully he would also join the PDM rally outside the ECP.