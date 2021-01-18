Ruination of natural green habitat

While the present government is making efforts to plant more trees to improve the environment, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy chopping them down, right under the Prime Minister’s nose, as they say! This is what is going on in what was a protected area just to make a ‘Forest Park’ whatever that means. Situated along Murree Road, on a side road named Korang that leads to the Prime Ministers private house, this area known as Korang Park had been reserved for a Botanical Park so that students of wildlife preservation could study the flora and fauna, a project that did not take off for whatever reason. This green area has been the subject of encroachment and conflict in the past as influential persons wanted to grab the land and turn it into a commercial area. Now CDA is itself destroying it, or done so, as the clearing of the area has been going on for some time.