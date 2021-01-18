Power tariff bomb to explode this week

ISLAMABAD: After increasing POL prices twice this month, the government is now all set to explode the power tariff bomb on the masses in the current week, as Power Division has prepared a summary seeking the ECC approval for increase in the new base tariff by Rs1.90 per unit setting new base tariff at Rs15.25 per unit, well-placed sources at Energy Ministry told The News. “The existing base tariff of electricity power distribution companies (DISCOs) stands at Rs13.35 per.” However, they said, the government is likely to notify today (Monday) the increase in uniform power tariff of DISCOs by Rs1.80 per unit jacking up the uniform tariff to Rs13.55 per unit from Rs11.75 per unit. The Nepra has determined the new raise in uniform tariff of DISCOs at Rs13.55 per unit keeping in view the new differential tariffs of all DISCOs. After increasing the uniform tariff, the ECC, will also decide the volume of inter-disco tariff differential subsidy to maintain the new uniform tariff. The difference between new base tariff and new uniform tariff will be bridged through the subsidy. “Yes, we have prepared the summary that is to be pitched in the ECC meeting in the current week for approval and then it will be ratified by the federal government that is to be announced with the nod of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” This will help pave way for restoration of $6billion IMF program that got suspended in February 2020.