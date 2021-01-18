Repair work inspected

Karachi: Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said on Sunday that efforts are under way for the renovation of roads, flyovers, pedestrian bridges and street lights across the city.

Inspecting the repairs being carried out by the Works & Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, he said that cleanliness is necessary because clean roads and streets can lead to the uplifting of the basic infrastructure. Ahmed said that carpeting is under way on the service road at Sharea Faisal in the PECHS, adding that development works are being carried out swiftly to facilitate the people. He said that the people had been facing hardships because the service road was in a deplorable condition. He also said that surveys are being conducted, following which roads are being fixed to make them usable by motor vehicles wherever necessary.