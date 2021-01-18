Man shot dead in police station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: A man was shot dead at Warbutton police station on Sunday. Reportedly, the police called two parties in a case. In the meantime, accused Bilal of one party opened fire at the other party members. As a result, Maratab and Ali Sher were seriously injured. They were shited to a hospital where Maratab succumbed to injuries. Later, the police arrested the accused.