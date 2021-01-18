Govt believes in serving masses: SAPM

MULTAN: PM’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar said the PTI government believed in serving the masses. He said sewerage is one of the major issues in the city which is going to be resolved now as the Punjab government has released over Rs2 billion funds in this connection. He said this while addressing a public meeting Sunday after inauguration of a sewerage line replacement project at Mahria Colony, Khanewal Road. He said they were following the policy of providing facilities to masses at their doorsteps. Early completion of ongoing sewer and water supply uplift projects and announcing new schemes to facilitate citizens was among the priorities of the government, he added. He said the work was under way with rapid pace to replace the outdated sewerage lines in various parts of the city. On the occasion, chief minister’s adviser Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said work was in progress at sewerage projects besides the clean drinking water projects in the city.