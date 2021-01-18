Man kills sister for ‘honour’

KASUR: A man killed his sister for ‘honour at Katlohi on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Wasim had doubted on the character of his sister Sawera Bibi.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly murdered her and fled. Mustafabad police have registered a case. Meanwhile, accused Asadullah allegedly shot at and injured Aslam on Hala Road.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Basti Sindhiyan on Sunday. Usman ended his life by taking poisonous pills over some issue.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Usmanwala Road on Sunday. Accused Amir and others allegedly abducted Kiran. Police have started investigation.