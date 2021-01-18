Four of family killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as four members of a family of Khairpur were killed in a road accident in Faisalabad.Reports said Dr Zubair Memon, s/o Haji Zamir Memon, resident of Hingorja of district Khairpur, was on his way to Khairpur from Islamabad when a speeding truck hit his car in Faisalabad. It said Dr Zubair, his son seven-year-old son Hamza, were critically injured, while his wife Dr Saima, his daughters, three-year-old Hifza, four-year old Nishra and his nine-year-old son Hazifa were killed. The family was coming back after a trip to Islamabad, Murree and other places.