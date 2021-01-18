Four of family killed in road accident

SUKKUR: As many as four members of a family of Khairpur were killed in a road accident in Faisalabad.Reports said Dr Zubair Memon, s/o Haji Zamir Memon, resident of Hingorja of district Khairpur, was on his way to Khairpur from Islamabad when a speeding truck hit his car in Faisalabad. It said Dr Zubair, his son seven-year-old son Hamza, were critically injured, while his wife Dr Saima, his daughters, three-year-old Hifza, four-year old Nishra and his nine-year-old son Hazifa were killed. The family was coming back after a trip to Islamabad, Murree and other places.