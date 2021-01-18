close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

Four of family killed in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as four members of a family of Khairpur were killed in a road accident in Faisalabad.Reports said Dr Zubair Memon, s/o Haji Zamir Memon, resident of Hingorja of district Khairpur, was on his way to Khairpur from Islamabad when a speeding truck hit his car in Faisalabad. It said Dr Zubair, his son seven-year-old son Hamza, were critically injured, while his wife Dr Saima, his daughters, three-year-old Hifza, four-year old Nishra and his nine-year-old son Hazifa were killed. The family was coming back after a trip to Islamabad, Murree and other places.

Latest News

More From Pakistan