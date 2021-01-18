Dispute between Ghous Ali Shah, family resolved

SUKKUR: Former CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah has reconciled with his sons, daughter and grandsons after a long dispute over a property issue.

Reports said Ghous Ali Shah, his sons Syed Ali Hyder Shah and Shabir Hyder Shah on Saturday submitted a document in the court of Additional Session-III Judge, Khairpur, claiming their conflict was resolved.

It said the counsels did not share the conditions of the agreement of both parties. It is pertinent to mention that Syed Ghous Ali Shah, in October 2020 in a press conference, said his sons Syed Shabbir Shah, and Syed Ali Hyder Shah, along with grandsons Syed Qurban Shah, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Nawaz Ali Shah, had planned to kill him, his second wife and son from the second wife due to a property dispute.