KP CM directs departments to streamline mechanism for screening tests

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the government departments to streamline the mechanism of screening tests and interviews for the hiring staff.

According to an official handout, he issued these directives while chairing the 10th board meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) here. Provincial Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir, Members Provincial Assembly Asif Khan and Ayesha Naeem, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan maintained that realistic criteria should be used for screening tests and interviews. He said the questions being asked in the tests should be relevant to the field for which the staff was needed instead of irrelevant questions.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board. The meeting was informed that the first phase of recruitment of staff in the authority had been completed, however, some of the vacancies could not be filled due to unavailability of candidates having the required educational qualifications and professional experience.

The board decided to re-advertise the leftover vacancies after relaxing the required professional experience, and the selection board of the authority was assigned the task of revising the relevant service regulations.

The meeting approved the proposed route permit fee structure for the vehicle operating company of the Bus Rapid Transit. On the recommendations of the Board of Directors of TransPeshawar, the meeting also approved the nomination of seven officers of TransPeshawar as Transit Compliance Officer.

The meeting also approved the proposed rent rate for the newly constructed commercial building of KPMUA and decided to adopt the existing criteria of the Communications and Works Department of per square per feet rent rate for the purpose.