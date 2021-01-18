PPP leader asks ECP to decide PTI’s foreign funding case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had accepted that it had received funds which were collected illegally. In a statement, he said holding the agent responsible for the illegal collection of the funds did not exonerate the PTI from the blame, as the agent had not used the funds for himself. The PTI, he said, had been exposed in the foreign funding case. He said the people could no longer be deceived through attractive slogans. The PPP leader said the foreign funding case had been undecided for the last six years. He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to make a decision in the foreign funding case of the PTI forthwith. Humayun Khan said the Transparency International had also declared the PTI government as the most corrupt. He said the people wanted to know as to who had been funding the PTI and whether India and Israel were also funding it. He said the people were facing record price-hike and unemployment due to the flawed policies of the PTI rulers.