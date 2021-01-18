Tariq Lamptey pens new deal at Brighton

LONDON: Tariq Lamptey has signed a new contract at Brighton, committing his future to the club until 2025.

The 20-year-old right-back has been a revelation since joining the Seagulls, with his electric pace reportedly putting him on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But Brighton have moved to quell speculation of a move away by handing Lamptey a new deal, one year after his arrival from Chelsea.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “We are delighted to see Tariq commit his long-term future here.”

Lamptey has made 19 appearances for Brighton since signing last January, while also establishing himself at England under-21 level. He scored his first Brighton goal in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on November 1.