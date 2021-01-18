Govt publishes checklist for firms post-Brexit

LONDON: The government has published a checklist for firms to help them avoid any disruption to their business now that the UK has left the EU.

The Business Department has also launched videos covering new rules on trade and data. The checklist covers goods requiring extra papers, work permits and visas to travel to the EU on business, and applying to become a licensed sponsor to hire skilled staff from the EU.

Business Minister Paul Scully said: “The UK is finally out of the EU single market and customs union, and business is changing. Many businesses have made great strides to get ready for the UK’s new start, but we know some are further behind. To avoid any potential disruption to your business, you must not delay — make your final preparations now. The government will be here to help businesses navigate this change.”