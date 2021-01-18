Covid claims 43 more lives in Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 claimed 43 more lives and infected 2,521 more people, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as the country prepares to reopen schools in phases from today.

According to the NCOC’s daily situation update, active infections stood at 34,701, while 43 patients — 40 of whom in hospital — died in the same period, raising the death toll to 10,951. Most of the day’s fatalities occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. The national test positivity ratio was 6.39 per cent.

At least 2,876 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 334 of whom were on ventilator. In that regard, Bahawalpur continued to lead with 55 per cent of its ventilators occupied, followed by Multan 49 per cent, Islamabad 35 per cent and Lahore 35 per cent.

On the other hand, 45 per cent of Peshawar’s oxygen beds were occupied, 39 per cent of Karachi, 38 per cent of Multan, and 26 per cent of Rawalpindi. About 41,191 tests were conducted across the country — 13,936 in Sindh, 14,186 in Punjab, 6,242 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,477 in Islamabad, 688 in Balochistan, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 290 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A total of 519,291 cases have been detected so far, with the most in Sindh 234,654, followed by Punjab 149,222, KP 63,339, Islamabad 40,019, Balochistan 18,569, AJK 8,606, and GB 4,882. Around 473,639 people have been recovered.