Two women judges of Afghan Supreme Court assassinated

KABUL: Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court in an early morning ambush in the country’s capital on Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and government—especially in Kabul, where a new trend of targeted killings aimed at high-profile figures has sown fear in the restive city.

The latest attack, which President Ashraf Ghani blamed on the Taliban, comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, the fewest in nearly two decades.

The attack on the judges happened as they were driving to their office in a court vehicle, said Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the Supreme Court. “Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem told AFP.

There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added.

Kabul police confirmed the attack. Afghanistan’s Supreme Court was a target in February 2017 when a suicide bomb ripped through a crowd of court employees, killing at least 20 and wounding 41.

Ghani blamed the Taliban for Sunday’s murders, accusing them of launching an “illegitimate war and hostility”.

“The government once again reiterates its call on the Taliban that violence, terror, brutality and crimes... will only prolong the war in the country,” he said in a statement issued by the presidential palace. “They (Taliban) in order to show their real intent (for peace) should accept a permanent ceasefire.”

The top British envoy to Kabul, Alison Blake, condemned the “appalling targeted attack” on the judges. “We condemn this and all attacks on civilians and call for an urgent investigation into those responsible,” she said on Twitter.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500 as part of its deal with the Taliban to withdraw all troops from the country by May 2021.

That deal was struck in return for security guarantees from the insurgents and a commitment to peace talks with the Afghan government.