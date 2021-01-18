Rescuers detect signs of life from 22 trapped Chinese miners

BEIJING: Rescuers detected signs of life on Sunday from 22 gold miners trapped underground in east China, a week after the workers were cut off by an explosion, state media reported.

The blast on January 10 badly damaged the exit ladder from the mine and the communications system, leaving authorities unable to contact the workers in the mine located near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province. Rescuers on Sunday afternoon drilled down into the mine and heard "knocking sounds", the official Xinhua news agency said, although they still "needed confirmation".