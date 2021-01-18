Australian father and son released from Qatar detention

SYDNEY: An Australian father and son have been released after almost six months in detention on unknown charges in Qatar, multiple sources said on Sunday.

Professor Lukman Thalib, 58, and his son Ismail Talib, 24, were reportedly arrested in the Qatari capital Doha by local authorities in July. The pair have been released from Qatari custody, said a Doha-based source briefed on the case, who added that they flew to Turkey on January 5. UK-based human rights organisation CAGE said they travelled there to receive medical treatment.